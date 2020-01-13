Statesboro father arrested on child cruelty charges

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department arrested a man on child cruelty charges on Sunday.

Tavaris Harris, 39, of Statesboro was arrested and charged with two counts of Cruelty to Children First Degree.

At 6:54 p.m., SPD patrol officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Bel Air Drive for a domestic dispute. When they arrived, officers spoke with a 16-year-old boy, Harris’ son, who had visible injuries to his face. The boy said he and his father fought after he refused to be physically punished by Harris.

Officers interviewed another boy, 14, and learned that Harris allegedly hit him with various objects, including a metal pipe.

Both boys were treated at East Georgia Regional Medical Center and later released.

Harris is being held at the Bulloch County Jail pending further judicial action.