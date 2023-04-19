STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A Statesboro couple that police call the ‘modern-day Bonnie and Clyde,’ is headed to federal prison after being convicted of stealing mail.

Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said Michael H. Boatwright, 33, of Chesterfield, S.C. was sentenced to 150 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randall Hall also ordered Boatwright to pay $427,131.37 in restitution to the victims and to serve five years of supervised release after the completion of his prison term.

His co-defendant, Stephanie Michelle Lea Napier, 29, also of Chesterfield, will be serving a 28-month prison term for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She must serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term.

“These thieves didn’t just steal their victims’ mail; they stole their money, their privacy, and their sense of security,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg. “They are now being held accountable for their insidious acts.”

The pair attempted to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from the victims, including those residing in the Statesboro area. Attempted and actual losses added up to more than $1.5 million.

“As evidenced by the length of the prison sentence in this case, fraud is a pernicious crime, especially when it involves identity theft,” said Craig Reno, Resident Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service’s Savannah Resident Office. “The result of this case should serve as a deterrent to those who seek to steal from others and attempt to escape the long arm of the law. The Secret Service, along with its law enforcement partners, is committed to holding these criminals accountable for their fraudulent activities.”

The case is being investigated by the Jacksonville, Fla. and Savannah, Ga. offices of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Secret Service, with assistance from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, and the Statesboro Police Department, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan C. Grover.