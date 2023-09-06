STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro City Council unanimously approved a new tool to help curb crime in residential areas Tuesday night.

The Apartment Security Ordinance requires any newly constructed or renovated apartment complexes, that need a building permit, to meet specific security requirements. This also applies to any complexes that have changed ownership.

Those requirements include security cameras and controlled access, such as gates and security checkpoints. This comes after recent gun violence at apartments that remain unsolved.

“It’s a simple fix to have a few cameras put up as a deterrent to catch license plates and to catch people coming in and out of the apartment complexes in order. This keeps the young people that come to stay safe,” Councilman Phil Boyum says.

Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead says he is a supporter of the ordinance.

“One of the things that we struggle with sometimes is finding good witnesses or people who are willing to be witnesses,” Chief Broadhead says. “That video camera is sort of always the silent witness. The one thing that we would encourage people to do when they put cameras out, is that they are very overt about it…that’s part of the crime prevention idea… People are less likely to commit crimes if they know it’s being recorded.”

The cameras will connect to a program called, “Fuses.” The police can tap into it if a crime was reported or if it is happening live. Police are already using an existing network of 1,000 cameras around the college town.

“We’re not just only Georgia Southern. We’re home to East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College,” Boyum says. “There is also a regional draw for work and education. That means we’ve got a lot of young people in our community, the majority of whom live in apartment complexes.”

It costs the police department $80,000 to maintain the “Fuses” program. None of the camera footage is available to the public unless SPD accesses it for their investigations, according to Chief Broadhead.