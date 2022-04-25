STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Statesboro.

According to the Statesboro Police Department(SPD), officers responded to Pinewood Manor Apartments in the 60 block of Packinghouse Road on Apr. 23 at 6:47 p.m. on a report of a man being shot.

Upon arrival, officers discovered De’onta Trowel-Mosteller, 26, dead behind an apartment block.

Police say the investigation indicates that there were multiple individuals in close proximity to the

incident.

SPD detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Cpt. Jared Akins at 912-764-9911or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.