STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A Statesboro teenager has been arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a girl.

17-year-old Daniel Gunn faces several charges, including aggravated sodomy and aggravated child molestation. According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, the victim is less than 10 years old.

News 3 is told Gunn is currently being held without bond.