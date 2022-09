TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against the suspects accused of shooting and killing a man in Glennville.

Christopher Sumlin appeared in court in Tattnall County on Tuesday. Investigators say he shot and killed 88-year-old Bobby Kicklighter in a case of mistaken identity in January of 2021.

Authorities say the intended target was Kicklighter’s former neighbor.

Three other suspects are also charged in the case.