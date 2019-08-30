State, local leaders meet to find solution for gang violence in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The discussion about gang violence in Georgia continued Thursday as state and local leaders met to come up with a solution.

Representative Carl Gilliard led the meeting with the House Study Committee on Gang and Youth Violence Prevention. He said that gang prevention should start in Georgia’s schools. He also said there are 77,000 known gang members in the state, and many of them are still students.

“We’ve got to cut it off in its infancy,” Gilliard said. “We’ve got to do something to prevent these people from wanting to get involved in illegal activity. The number of people who have guns in elementary schools and middle schools is atrocious. So, this is the reason this is a very serious defining moment for Georgia.”

Representative Gilliard said the committee has until December to come up with a plan.