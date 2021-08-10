St. Joseph’s/Candler says some data might have been obtained in ransomware attack

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — St. Joseph’s/Candler (SJ/C) says some patient and employee data might have been obtained in a recent ransomware attack.

The hospital says it can’t confirm that sensitive data was accessed but is offering credit monitoring and identity protection to those whose data might have been obtained. The hospital is encouraging patients to monitor health care statements and services.

“As SJ/C remains steadfast in our mission to care for and support our patients, we sincerely regret any concern or frustration this incident has caused our community,” says Paul P. Hinchey, President and CEO.

“Protecting the confidentiality and privacy of the information entrusted to us is a responsibility we take seriously, and we are taking additional steps to enhance the security of our systems including implementing enhanced, continuous monitoring and alerting software on our IT systems,” Hinchey said.

Patients with questions are asked to call 855-623-1933.