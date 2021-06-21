St. Helena Island man arrested for murder

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Investigators have arrested a St. Helena Island man for murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a party last month.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), during the gathering on Saturday, May 29, Anthony Rivers Jr. was found shot outside of a home on Keystone Drive. The 30-year-old later died at the hospital.

BCSO says investigators have spent the past few weeks interviewing witnesses and identified Stephan Polite, 31, as the suspect.

Investigators secured warrants for Polite’s arrest Monday. He was taken into custody without incident in the late afternoon at a home on St. Helena Island, BCSO said.

Polite is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He has yet to receive a bond hearing.