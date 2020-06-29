Sprinkler system saves apartments, Jasper County Fire says

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Jasper County Fire Rescue is reminding the public of the benefits of having a sprinkler system after a sprinkler extinguished an apartment fire.

Fire officials say at 8 p.m. on June 16, crews were dispatched to the Brook Mill Apartments for a structure fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a kitchen fire in a third floor apartment had been extinguished by the sprinkler system.

JCFR says the sprinkler put out the fire before it spread to the entire apartment.

Automatic fire sprinklers reduce the risk of dying in a fire by 80%, according to the National Fire Prevention Association. To learn more about sprinklers, click here.