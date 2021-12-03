Springfield man arrested in Ridgeland on felony warrants

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A man wanted for several felony charges in Georgia was arrested in Ridgeland Friday.

According to the Ridgeland Police Department, 31-year-old James Meador, of Springfield, faces warrants for armed robbery, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and other probation violations.

Just before noon Friday, the department was notified that Meador was believed to be in the town.

A short time later, Ridgeland officers and U.S. Marshalls stopped a vehicle in the parking lot of the Enmarket on East Main Street and found Meador in the passenger seat.

According to Ridgeland Police, he had a handgun on him at the time.

Meador was taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Detention Center. He faces additional charges of convicted felon in possession of a firearm and fugitive from justice.

He now awaits bond and extradition hearings in Jasper County.