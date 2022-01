LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A fire and a spill on Interstate 95 led to the closure of the roadway overnight Tuesday.

Liberty County Fire Services Chief, Brian Darby said Interstate 95 was closed due after flooring adhesive spilled from a tanker which had caught fire at mile marker 67 northbound.

Fire officials say the incident happened shortly after 11:00 p.m. Monday.

Chief Darby said the closure was expected to last 4 to 6 hours.

I-95 reopened sometime before 5: 45 Tuesday morning.