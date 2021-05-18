Speeding and hauling narcotics lands Hinesville man in jail

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A Hinesville man found himself in hot water Sunday afternoon after he was stopped for exceeding the posted speed limit on Dunlevie Road In Walthourville.

For Walthourville Police LT. Anderson Deliford the stop was routine untill the seasoned officer was hit with the strong smell of marijuana when he started talking with Molbro Roberts, 26 of Hinesville.

According to Walthourville Police Chief, Alfonza Hagen, Deliford detected a strong Oder of marijuana coming from the vehicle and notified the Liberty County Sheriffs Office Canine unit. When the canine officer arrived he had his drug detection dog walk around the vehicle which yielded a large cache of narcotics in the trunk of the vehicle.

Deliford along with the Liberty County Deputy found an estimated 100 tablets of Xanax, 20 heat-sealed bags of marijuana weighing 5 lbs each, a handgun and other paraphernalia.

“For this area that is a major seizure,” Hagan said, although he couldn’t confirm the street value of the drugs

Hagen said it appears Roberts had just made a trip to Florida to resupply the narcotics and was spotted by Deliford who was using a radar gun when he initiated the traffic stop for excessive speeding.

Roberts was arrested and has been charged with 1 count of DUI, 1 count of failure to maintain his Lane, 1 count of trafficking narcotics, 1 count possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, 1 count of carrying a firearm. Roberts had bail set at $1,905.

He is currently in the Liberty County jail.

Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman said his deputies executed a similar bust last week when officers discovered more than 60 marijuana plants in a Hinesville mobile home park. He also said a large bust like this may point to a drug ring in the county.

“That lets us know that its a trend that there might be a suspected ring of drug or paraphernalia being processed through Liberty County and brought to Liberty County.”

Bowman also said his deputies are working on beefing up the agency to begin a war on drugs coming into the community.

“For this area for some people tend to think they can away with a lot of things,” Bowman said because of the size of the police force.