SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is warning the community of a person impersonating Savannah Police officers to scam citizens out of money or personal information.

According to SPD, the man calls and states that he is an SPD officer and then says that the person has a subpoena or warrant for their arrest.

The caller then tries to convince the person on the other line to provide personal information or to provide some form of payment.

He has been using the names of current or former SPD officers, and the number appears to come from the department’s phone.

SPD suggests hanging up immediately and calling law enforcement or the courts directly if you think you have experienced this scam.

Citizens should also keep in mind that neither the courts nor police will ever ask for payment, banking information, or other similar details to avoid jail. Law enforcement will also never ask for payment over the phone.