SPD: Unknown man entered vehicle, stole cards in Highlands

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a man accused of stealing items from a vehicle in the Highlands neighborhood Thursday.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), around 5 a.m., an unknown white man entered an unlocked vehicle parked on Hawkhorn Court. He removed the owner’s identification and credit cards, SPD added.

Police released a photo of the man believed to be responsible for the entering auto incident.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the Northwest Precinct at 912-651-6990 or 912-651-6994.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.