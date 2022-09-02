SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department and Georgia State Patrol conducted a two-day operation that led to more than two dozen arrests and the seizure of guns and drugs.

Police called it “Operation Clean Sweep,” the second operation in a series of targeted operations that utilized resources from SPD with assistance from Georgia State Patrol and other local, state and federal partners. The operation was conducted from August 29 through 30 and used intelligence-based policing to crack down on problem areas in the city and address the factors that lead to violent crime.

According to police, the operation was widely successful and concluded with 27 arrests, 178 citations, 128 warnings, the recovery of two stolen vehicles, four firearms, crack cocaine, Ecstasy, methamphetamine and marijuana.

“We are continuing to focus on the factors that are leading to and resulting in crime in Savannah,” Chief Lenny Gunther said. “This is a combined effort between our patrol division, Strategic Investigations Unit and Crime Suppression teams along with the resources provide to us by Georgia State Patrol. Together we are combining our strengths and resources to maximize the results and increase overall safety in our community. We plan to continue these efforts over the coming months as we continue to develop intelligence and focus on effective crime reduction strategies.”