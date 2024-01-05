SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) received a grant to install security cameras in several public housing complexes and other neighborhoods around the city.

River Pointe 1 is one of four apartment communities in Savannah that were identified by the Housing Authority as “areas of critical need” for more surveillance in the grant proposal.

Some residents say they feel safer with the cameras — others aren’t convinced that’s the right way to go.

“There needs to be more of a presence. That’s authority, and people need to realize that that’s authority,” said Jonnette Sanchez, a River Pointe 1 resident.

Yamacraw Village and Kayton and Frazier Homes were also identified as critical needs because of high crime stats in the past several years, with most of those crimes being gun-related.

There will be three to four new cameras in each of these complexes and 38 new cameras in other areas around the city.

Savannah Police say they will have access to all the footage, which has caused some uncertainty among residents.

“It’s uncomfortable,” Sanchez said, “because you feel like you’re being watched.”

But SPD says the cameras are valuable because they can use the footage to identify criminals in the act.

“A lot of times, people don’t wait for the police. They leave after they do something bad,” said Assistant Chief Robert Gavin. “So, those cameras catch that, and then we’re able to access them quickly and then put a better vehicle description out, a better person description…so that you don’t stop the wrong person or stop every blue car.”

Some residents are still concerned the cameras won’t help stop violent crime, telling News 3 they’d like to see more boots on the ground instead.

“You might see a patrol car come through here maybe once or twice around this time,” said Sanchez. “You never see police out here unless there is a call, something happened, or they’re chasing somebody. Then you have like 15 police cars out here. But otherwise, there’s never any police out here.”

Though SPD says the cameras won’t be used in place of officers, just as an assist.

“The cameras themselves are a tool,” said Gavin. “They’re not there to take the place of a police officer. They’re there to assist us when we do have to respond.”

When it comes to public housing, those News 3 spoke with say more than anything, they’d like to see grant money go toward one priority first — and it’s not cameras.

“Using a stove and the oven – that’s very unhealthy to breathe. Mold – that’s very unhealthy to breathe. But, we want surveillance,” Sanchez said.

The Savannah Police Department applied for almost $450,000 to install cameras around the city back in 2022.

The plan is to install the cameras in the upcoming year.