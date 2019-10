SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department SWAT team will conduct an active shooter training at the Savannah Mall on Thursday.

The training will be from 7-10 a.m. on the west side of the mall, near the Texas Roadhouse entrance. It will be complete before the mall opens.

SPD is alerting the public to not be alarmed by any loud noises and a heavy presence of police vehicles.