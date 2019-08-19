SPD: Suspect broke into Waters Ave. house, stole child’s money

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are working to identify a man accused of stealing money from a child on Waters Avenue.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), earlier this month on Aug. 5, officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Waters Avenue where a resident found a damaged window.

Surveillance video showed a suspect entering the house around 1:30 p.m. that day, leaving with a child’s cash box with “an undisclosed amount of cash.”

SPD describes the suspect as a white male with a goatee and tattoo sleeves on both arms. At the time of the incident, he had a towel covering his head.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or the incident is asked to call SPD’s Southside Precinct at (912) 351-3403.

Information can also be given to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Callers can remain anonymous and could qualify for a cash reward.