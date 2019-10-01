SPD shuts down car wash, arrests 8 in drug investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The owner of a local car wash has been arrested, along with several others, in connection with a drug investigation by the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

On Saturday, authorities executed a search warrant at The Slab, a car wash at 4213 Montgomery Street. SPD says the search was a result of “an extensive investigation into the distribution and sales of illegal narcotics at that location.”

Terry Gaines, 49, the owner of Slab, now faces charges of sales of marijuana, possession of marijuana over an ounce, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute, possession of crack with intent to distribute, and possession of drug-related objects.

Terry Gains

Carda Williams

Justin Pinckney

Robert Mickles

Terry Gadson

Kevin Dunbar

James Thompson

Onikwa Denmark

Also arrested were:

– Onikwa Denmark, 47, and James Thompson, 36, for sales of marijuana.

– Kevin Dunbar, 43, for two child support warrants

– Terry Gadson, 24, charged with possession of marijuana, obstruction and probation violation

– Robert Mickles, 39, for possession of cocaine and contempt of court (warrant)

– Justin Pinkney, 35, charged with possession of marijuana and obstruction

– Carda Williams, 30, for obstruction and violation of parole

The business has been shut down as a result of the arrests.