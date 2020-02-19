SPD seeks to locate suspect in fatal shooting of 17-year-old

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Department Violent Crime detectives are seeking the public’s help locating a suspect in the Feb. 8 homicide of a 17-year-old girl on W. 60th and Montgomery Streets.

Alexis Devoe

Police are trying to locate 25-year-old Rashaun Padgett.

Around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to Memorial Hospital after a shooting victim, later identified as Alexis Devoe, arrived at the hospital. When officers got to the hospital, Devoe had died of her injuries.

Devoe was shot while in the car with her 5-month-old baby, who was unharmed.

A second person also arrived at the hospital in relation to the shooting with non-life threatening injuries.

Throughout the investigation, detectives identified Padgett as a suspect. He is currently wanted for murder and a separate armed robbery charge that is not connected to this case.

Police say Padgett is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He is known to frequent the 4100 block of Rockdale Drive.

Anyone with information on Padgett’s whereabouts is asked to call SPD detectives at 912-525-3124 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.