SPD seeks to locate second suspect in December homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help locating a second suspect in a fatal shooting that happened in December.

On Dec. 31 around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to Wilder Drive at Avery Street and found 28-year-old Tommy Frazier suffering from gunshots wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Later the same day, officers identified 40-year-old Harry Pinckney as a suspect. He was arrested and charged with murder.

Throughout the investigation, detectives identified a second suspect, 32-year-old Kenneth Leonard Joyner in connection to this case. Joyner is described as a black male. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Joyner’s location is asked to call detectives at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

News 3 will have updates.