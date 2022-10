SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Lindsey Smith Poole, 46, was last seen on Sept. 29 at the Abercorn Laquinta Inn.

She is 5’09”, 108 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She drives a red 2003 Honda Accord with Georgia tag # TCC 0626. She was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, jeans and flip-flops.

Police say if you see her, call 911.