SPD seeks to identify Ulta Beauty shoplifting suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police’s Southside Precinct detectives are looking to identify a shoplifting suspect in an incident at Ulta Beauty.

On Nov. 23 at around 7:45 p.m., the suspect entered Ulta on the 8100 block of Abercorn Street. She collected products totaling $1,100 in value and walked out of the store without paying.

The suspect is described at a black female in her 20’s or 30’s. During the shoplifting incident, her hair was styled in a short, grey and black cut, and she wore a striped dress and black shoes.

On Nov. 1, another woman stole $900 worth of products from the same Ulta Beauty store. She has since been identified as 40-year-old Krystal “Monkie” Ard. Police are working to locate her.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact detectives at 912-351-3403 or CrimeStoppers at 91-234-2020.