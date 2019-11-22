SPD seeks to identify Ulta Beauty shoplifting suspect, accomplice

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police’s Southside Precinct detectives are looking to identify a shoplifting suspect and accomplice in relation to an incident that occurred at Ulta Beauty earlier this month.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, a male and female entered Ulta Beauty (8108 Abercorn Street). The female put multiple products inside of a bag, while the male went outside and pulled up to the store entrance in a red, early 2000s model Ford pickup truck.

The female then walked out without paying for any items, which totaled at approximately $900. She got in the truck and the two drove away.

The suspect is described as a white female with medium-length blonde hair, in her 40’s, and about five feet, seven inches tall. During the shoplifting incident, she was wearing a white and blue sleeveless shirt, blue jeans and black sandals.

The accomplice is described as a white male who is around six feet, one inch tall. He was wearing a hat, a white and grey shirt, black jeans and sneakers during the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspect and accomplice’s identities is asked to contact detectives at 912-351-3403 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.