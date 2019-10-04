VIDEO: SPD seeks to identify two suspects, one man for questioning in burglary case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Southside Precinct detectives are asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects and one man wanted for questioning in a burglary investigation.

On Sept. 17 at around 10:20 p.m., a window of Beauty Mecca at 49 W. Montgomery Cross Road was shattered. The video above shows two suspects leaning through the window and taking multiple items before leaving.

One of the suspects is believed to be a black female and the gender of the second is unknown. One suspect wore a burgundy shirt with the word “Pink” across the front and a towel over her head.

The other suspect wore a white hat and a black bandanna covering their mouth.

Detectives are also looking to identify a black male for questioning. He wore a shirt with the word “Champion” across the front and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information on these subjects’ identities or this incident is asked to call detectives at 912-351-3403 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.