SPD seeks to identify Sunglass Hut shoplifting suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Southside Precinct is seeking to identify three suspects from a shoplifting incident at Oglethorpe Mall in late November.

On Nov. 29, a black male and two black females went to Sunglass Hut. While one of the females spoke with a store employee, the other subjects took two pairs of Oakley sunglasses and four pair of Ray Ban sunglasses. The items have a total value of $1,200.

Anyone with information on any of the subjects is asked to contact the Southside Precinct at 912-351-3403 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.