SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The robbery unit for the Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to identify two men who stole a Rolex watch from a jewelry store in the Oglethorpe Mall on Jan. 10.

SPD was called to the scene earlier this month after the two men fled with the $25,000 watch.

Photo courtesy of the Savannah Police Department.

The first of the two men is described as a tall Black male wearing a black hoodie with the word “Florida” on it, black pants and black shoes. The second is described as a Black male with a beard wearing a red jacket with “EA” on the left breast, an orange beanie and gray pants.

SPD is requesting that anyone with information contact the Robbery Unit detectives at (912) 628-0161 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. You can also submit tips anonymously through the CrimeStoppers online tip portal.