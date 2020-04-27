SPD seeks to identify persons of interest in criminal investigation in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two persons of interest in an ongoing criminal investigation.

SPD says an incident happened the morning of Jan. 19 in downtown Savannah. The two men pictured above were traveling in a vehicle that is possibly a 2015-17 Mercedes Benz C-Class 300. The car was black with no tint.

Further details into the investigation are not being released at this time.

The driver was described as a 25-30-year-old light skinned black male, who is approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall with a full beard. He was wearing a light colored hoodie.

The other person in the vehicle was described as a 25-30-year-old dark skinned black male with a goatee. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and a gold chain.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or identities of the persons pictured above is asked to call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or detectives at 912-651-6742. Tips can also be forwarded to Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.