SPD seeks to identify package thief caught on camera

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Northwest Precinct is looking to identify a man who stole several packages and potted plants off of a porch on Westbourne Avenue.

At around 3:45 p.m. on Nov. 26, an unknown black male who was driving a white Chevrolet Cruze walked to the front porch of a home in the first block of Westbourne Avenue. He took two small potted plants and two packages that had been delivered from the porch.

The incident was captured by a doorbell surveillance camera.

The suspect is described as a bald, black male with a black goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northwest Precinct at 912-651-6990 ext. 1749 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.