SPD seeks to identify man known to frequent Bull St. and W. 40th St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police’s Criminal Investigations Division is seeking to identify a male subject as part of an ongoing investigation.

The subject is described as a black male with an average build. He is approximately five feet, ten inches tall. SPD officials say he may wear glasses and has a gray goatee.

The man is known to frequent the area of Bull Street and W. 40th Street and may travel on a beach cruiser-style bicycle.

Anyone with information on this man is asked to contact detectives at 912-651-6742 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.