SPD seeks to identify 3 people in Congress Street cutting incident

SPD seeks two person of interest (featured left and center) along with a suspect (pictured right)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying three people as they investigate a cutting incident on Congress Street.

On Feb. 27, just before 2 a.m., officers with the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the 400 block of Congress Street where they saw a man on top of another cutting him with a knife.

The suspect, Jacques Didlaire, 40, of Opa Locka, Florida, has since been arrested, and the victim, a 41-year-old Statesboro man, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

SPD on Wednesday released three photos of individuals they believe may have been involved in or may have knowledge of the incident. The individuals were seen on surveillance footage inside Boomys before the incident occurred outside of the bar, according to police.

Detectives say one man has been identified as a suspect in the incident. He’s described as an adult white male with facial hair who was wearing a long-sleeve orange shirt and ball cap at the time.

Two others are considered persons of interest: a white female with shoulder-length, blondish-brown hair in a long sleeve green shirt and a white male with short brown hair, wearing a white long-sleeve t-shirt.

Anyone with information on the identity of the three individuals is asked to call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.