SPD seeks to identify 2 persons of interest in ongoing criminal investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department Violent Crimes detectives are asking the public for help identifying two persons of interest in an ongoing criminal investigation.

The first person of interest is described as a Black male, believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s with a full beard and an afro, SPD says. In surveillance footage, he wore a white shirt, dark pants and white shoes.

The second person is described as a Black male with a full beard and a low haircut. He is believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s and wore a t-shirt during the incident under investigation.

Anyone with information on their identities is encouraged to contact detectives at (912) 651-6728 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.