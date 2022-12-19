SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department (SPD) detectives are seeking to identify two suspects who are accused of breaking into at least seven storage sheds.

Police say the subjects were seen on surveillance footage picking open the locks on the sheds and stealing the contents at Midgard Self Storage on Beaumont Drive on Dec. 13.

Anyone with information on this incident or the suspects should contact the detectives at (912) 651-6903 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal here.