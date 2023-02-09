SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are looking for two men they say used a stolen credit card to purchase more than $2,000 in electronics.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), back on Jan. 13, several credit cards and cash were stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at the Bacon Park Tennis Complex on Skidaway Road.

SPD said soon after, the victim learned that one of the credit cards had been used immediately to purchase the electronics at Best Buy.

The department released a surveillance footage image of the two men they’re looking for in the case.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact detectives at 912-651-6903.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward of up to $2,500 depending on the severity of the crime.