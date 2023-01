SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police are seeking to identify two people wanted for questioning in connection to an ongoing theft investigation.

The theft occurred on Jan. 4 in the 600 block of E. Anderson St.

Police urge anyone with information to contact detectives at 912-525-3100 ext. 1818 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal.