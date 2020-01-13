SPD seeks suspects in Planet Fitness thefts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is looking for three people in connection to thefts at the Planet Fitness on Eisenhower Drive.

SPD says the trio stole credit cards, a vehicle and other belongings from people at the gym.

Detectives say an unknown black male with a mustache who was wearing a long, black wig went into the women’s locker room on Jan. 6 and took a gym bag with cash and credit/debit cards inside. He then took another person’s keys and stole a third person’s 2013 Subaru Impreza from the parking lot.

The suspect left Planet Fitness with another unknown black male and an unknown black female.

Police say the three are possibly connected to other similar crimes in surrounding jurisdictions.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or this incident is asked to call Eastside Precinct detectives at 912-525-3100 ext. 1744 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.