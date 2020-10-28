SPD seeks suspects in aggravated assault investigations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking information on four suspects involved in separate aggravated assault cases that happened in October.

SPD says detectives are looking for the following people:

Shateela Falicia Scott, 33

Jonathan Hobson, 32

Phatemia Bigham, 23

Michael McIver, 29

Anyone with any information on the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to contact SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.