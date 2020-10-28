SPD seeks suspects in aggravated assault investigations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking information on four suspects involved in separate aggravated assault cases that happened in October.
SPD says detectives are looking for the following people:
- Shateela Falicia Scott, 33
- Jonathan Hobson, 32
- Phatemia Bigham, 23
- Michael McIver, 29
Anyone with any information on the suspects or their whereabouts is asked to contact SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020.
Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.