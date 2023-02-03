SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying a car involved in a recent hit-and-run in Savannah.

The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) Traffic Investigation Unit determined that around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 22, a 22-year-old victim was struck by a vehicle as he was walking on the southbound side of Barnard Street near W. Liberty Street.

He was taken to Memorial Health for treatment of serious injuries.

SPD is still searching for the suspect vehicle, described as a light in color sedan, possibly a Mazda or Ford. The vehicle should have damage to the driver-side headlight and mirror.

The driver was last seen leaving the area of the hit-and-run, heading west on Oglethorpe Street from Barnard Street, according to SPD.

Anyone with information on the incident, vehicle or driver is asked to contact the Traffic Investigation Unit at 912-525-2474.