SPD: Suspect in shooting investigation now in custody

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say a teenager wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in May has been taken into custody.

Romel Allen, 17, was apprehended by Savannah Police’s Violent Crimes Task Force on Tuesday, June 25, the department confirmed.

He was wanted on charges of aggravated assault in a shooting on Tibet Avenue on May 31.

Original story

Allen is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 130 pounds. He was last known to reside on Tavern Road.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Callers remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.