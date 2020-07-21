SPD seeks suspect in armed robbery at Sunset Novelties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an ongoing robbery investigation in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), around 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, officers responded to Sunset Novelties, located at 8114 White Bluff Rd., after victims were robbed at gunpoint.

One victim, SPD says, was assaulted during the incident and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic man in his mid- to late-20s. He is around 6’0” with an average to slender build and a light brown complexion. The suspect was wearing a red, white and blue surgical face mask at the time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.