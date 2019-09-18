SPD seeks public’s help locating suspect in jewelry store theft

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Southside Precinct detectives are asking the public for help locating a suspect who stole items from a jewelry store.

The suspect is 24-year-old Terrell Walker. He is a black male and is five feet, eight inches tall. He weighs 140 pounds and is known to frequent the area of the 10600 block of Abercorn Street.

On Aug. 17 at around 7:40 p.m., Walker went in Crescent Jewelers inside of Oglethorpe Mall. He browsed the store, then smashed one of the cases with a hammer and took several pieces of jewelry. Walked fled the store and was last seen getting in a white Volkswagen Sedan.

Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 912-525-3100 ext. 1234. Information can also be given to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.