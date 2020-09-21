SPD seeks pair linked to string of armed robberies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police Department Robbery Unity detectives are asking the public for help identifying two people suspected of a string of armed robberies at convenience stores.

According to SPD, officers responded to four robberies between August and September where two people entered a convenience store, brandished a firearm, and demanded money.

Both suspects are described as Black males in their late 20s to early 30s with an average height and build.

One suspect has his hair styled in medium-length dreads and wore a gray sweater, jeans and black shoes in images obtained from surveillance footage. The second suspect wore a black shirt, gray pants and black shoes in surveillance footage. His hair is styled similar to the first suspect; however, he has a thicker beard.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is encouraged to contact detectives at (912) 351-3503 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.