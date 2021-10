SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 16-year-old last seen Tuesday afternoon in Savannah.

Atrevious Hamilton was driving a gray Ford Ranger with the Florida tag QNZP59, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

The teen was last seen leaving the 300 block of Noble Oaks Drive, off of Eisenhower Drive, around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

SPD said Atrevious was wearing a white shirt, black shorts and black Nike slides at the time.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.