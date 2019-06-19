SPD seeks information on unsolved 2015 missing person cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s Special Victims Unit is seeking information on two unsolved missing person cases from 2015.

“Both of these cases have gone cold, but we believe that there is someone in this area who knows something about these disappearances,” Sgt. Tiffany Manuel said. “We urge anyone with any information to reach out to us. We hope that someone can provide details that will bring answers to their grieving families.”

According to Savannah Police Department, Monica Denise Jackson, also known as “Strawberry”, was 48 when she was reported missing in 2015. She is described as a black female, approximately 5 foot 4 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, Jackson was known to frequent the 600 block of W. 39th Street, the 200 block of W. 32nd/Barnard Street, and the 100 block of Oglesby Avenue in Garden City. She previously lived near W. 34th and Jefferson streets.

Lewis Alexander Williams, Jr., also known as “Spiderman” and “Mr. Car Wash,” was 49 when he was reported missing in early 2015. He is a black male, who is approximately 5-foot-6 and 165 lbs.

Williams was known to frequent the 33rd and Montgomery streets area, 42nd and Jefferson streets area, as well as 39th and W. 31st streets before he went missing.

Anyone with information in either case should contact the Special Victims Unit at (912) 651-6742 or the SPD Tip Line at (912) 525-3124. Tips can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.