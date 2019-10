SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager last seen on Oct. 16.

Jaheim Harris, 17, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. last Wednesday leaving the 700 block of Wheaton Street. He was wearing a black shirt, grey pants, black sneakers and red headphones.

Harris is five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone who sees Harris is asked to call 911 right away.