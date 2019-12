SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department Special Victims Unit detectives are asking the community for help locating a missing man.

Louis Baker Harkins, 74, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Dyches Drive. He was wearing a plaid shirt, green sweater, green pants, a green hat and brown loafers.

Harkins is five feet, ten inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on Harkins’ location is asked to call 911 right away.