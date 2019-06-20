SPD seeks help identifying suspects caught on camera damaging power box

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police are seeking assistance identifying suspects they believe damaged a local business’ property.

Police say three men were caught on camera walking up to A&C Gold and Diamonds on Derenne Avenue and damaging the power box outside.

The men are described as men in their 20s.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or this incident should call Savannah Police at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. The owner of A&C Gold and Diamonds is offering a $2500 reward through Crimestoppers for information leading to arrest.