SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is working to identify a man in relation to a robbery at a gas station in September.

On Sept. 30, a black male robbed the Circle K at 4315 Ogeechee Road at around 3 a.m. The man was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a red and black hoodie, a black camouflage bucket hat and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on this incident or suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234- 2020. Callers can remain anonymous.