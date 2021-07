SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) asks for community help to identify a suspect wanted for aggravated assault.

SPD named Daniel Hagan, 21, as a suspect in the case stemming from an incident on June 29. SPD said it has charged Hagan with three counts of aggravated assault.

SPD asks anyone who knows Hagan’s location to call 911 or 912-525-3124 or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters may remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.